Nandamuri Balakrishna would be turning a year older in June 10. Ahead of Natasimham’s birthday, the makers would be releasing the first hunt teaser from his upcoming action-thriller that is tentatively titled as NBK107. Film’s director Gopichand Malineni shared a picture and confirmed saying, “Bringing you the Mass Loaded #NBK107 FIRST HUNT (teaser) today at 6:11 PM”. NBK107: Nandamuri Balakrishna Looks Fierce in New Poster Released on NT Rama Rao’s Birth Anniversary.

NBK107 Teaser Update

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)