The title of NBK108 has been announced. The film directed by Anil Ravipudi has been titled as Bhagavanth Kesari and Nandamuri Balakrishna would be seen playing the titular role. The superstar’s first look from the flick has been unveiled and he is seen in a mass avatar. The film will also see Kajal Aggarwal, Arjun Rampal and Sreeleela in key roles. Arjun Rampal in NBK108! Bollywood Actor Roped In for Nandamuri Balakrishna's Untitled Telugu Film (Watch Video).

NBK108 Title And First Look

