Arjun Rampal has signed a Telugu movie. Yes, you read that right! The actor will be playing a crucial role in Nandamuri Balakrishna's yet-to-be titled project. The makers released a video today (May 10) and welcomed Rampal onboard. The flick is said to be helmed by Anil Ravipudi and will release during dussehra 2023. NTR 30: Janhvi Kapoor's First Look From Jr NTR- Starrer Unveiled on Her Birthday (View Pic).

Arjun Rampal Signs Telugu Film:

ARJUN RAMPAL STEPS INTO TELUGU FILMS… BALAKRISHNA - ANIL RAVIPUDI PROJECT… #ArjunRampal will enact a prominent role in #NandamuriBalakrishna and director #AnilRavipudi’s new film [#NBK108]… #Arjun has joined the film’s shoot in #Hyderabad… Produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish… pic.twitter.com/Aygd8JJBLl — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)