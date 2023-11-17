Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming feature, tentatively titled NBK109, has finally begun filming. Directed by Bobby Kolli, also known as KS Ravindra, who recently helmed the blockbuster Waltair Veerayya, the film reportedly includes Dulquer Salmaan in a pivotal role. However, there hasn't been an official announcement on social media. NBK 109: Nandamuri Balakrishna Starts Shooting For KS Ravindra's Next (View Poster).

Check Out The Post Here:

Dulqer Salman plays an important role in Balayyah’s next #NBK109💥 Direction - Bobby Kolli. — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) November 17, 2023

