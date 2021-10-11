Actor Nedumudi Venu's demise has left the world of Malayalam Cinema absolutely shocked. The three-time National Film Award-winning actor has acted in more than 500 films. Be it any role, he has aced it with sheer brilliance. NS Madhavan, known for writing novel and short stories, has paid tribute to the legend by sharing a very young picture of the late actor. The 73-year-old writer has also shared some fond memories with Nedumudi Venu. Madhavan mentioned in his post, “A man with not an atom of malice in him. Great actor. Adieu.”

NS Madhavan Pays Tribute To Nedumudi Venu

Immensely sad day. Knew #NedumudiVenu when he was this 👇🏿 young. He and Fazil had a repertoire of skits and mimicry items and were in great demand in and around Alapuzha. Those were happy, unemployed days! A man with not an atom of malice in him. Great actor. Adieu. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/NeRRHW2lvc — N.S. Madhavan (@NSMlive) October 11, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)