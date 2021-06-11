Lady Superstar Nayanthara's film Netrikann will ditch its theatrical release and instead will go the digital way. The movie will release on Disney+ Hotstar in July which will be then followed by a satellite TV premiere on Vijay Television. The film is bankrolled by Vignesh Shivan.

Have a Look:

