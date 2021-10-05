Nivin Pauly has done amazing Malayalam films over the years and also two Tamil films, Neram and Richie. The actor is all set to begin to shoot his next Tamil film that is helmed by director Ram. The shooting of the film has started today (October 5) in Rameshwaram where the entire cast and crew is seen in attendance. This yet-to-be-titled project is bankrolled by Suresh Kamatchi of V House Productions. This film also features Anjali and Soori in key roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in to compose the film’s music.

Nivin Pauly With The Crew Of His New Tamil Film:

