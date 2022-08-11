Malayalam movie Nna Thaan Case Kodu released in theatres today (August 11). Touted to be a comedy-courtroom drama, the film stars Kunchacko Boban, Gayathrie and Basil Joseph in key roles that unmasks the biased legal-justice system of our country. The story of the flick revolves a reformed thief`s fight at the court when an innocent act to defend himself places him against the high and mighty of society. Now, early reviews of the South flick suggests that it's a decent watch. Here, check out how moviegoers are reacting after watching the film. Nna Thaan Case Kodu: Kunchacko Boban’s ‘Bad Dance’ Moves to Mammootty’s ‘Devadoothar Paadi’ Song Sets Internet On Fire (Watch Video).

'Brilliant'

#NnaThaanCaseKodu is a brilliant court room drama which is a laugh riot for most of the time. Clap worth moments👌🏻 Loved it. — AMARNATH (@Amar__nath_) August 11, 2022

'Fun Watch'

#NnaThaanCaseKodu Court Room Drama with a socio/political message about a current reeling issue that is in the news Drags on in the 2nd half but situational humour & one liners plus terrific perfos by the lead & support actors makes this an enjoyable HEARING VERDICT:Fun Watch👍 pic.twitter.com/dUiXgtAJwY — ForumKeralam (@Forumkeralam2) August 11, 2022

'Must Watch'

#NnaThaanCaseKodu Must watch 🤩 The sitcom worked very well in this film and it was entertaining throughout.😁 Fully satisfied 💯 kudos to the entire crew😍👏 pic.twitter.com/H8bNZIka0n — Emmanuel Mathew (@emmanuelooowww) August 11, 2022

'Go For It'

#NnaThaanCaseKodu (Trivandrum Kripa) - A sarcastic movie on one of the main issue that we are facing today. Stunning performance from #KunchackoBoban & lead cast. Overall a fun ride with good comedies. Go For It. — Snehasallapam (@SSTweeps) August 11, 2022

'Good Comedy'

100% satisfying theatre experience after a long time..😍 Good comedy entertainer after a long time..😁 Excellent performance from chakochan and rest of the cast..😇 Fun filled entertainer with a content.❤️ Go for it..💯#NnaThaanCaseKodu pic.twitter.com/LNWg6TvpLy — Sooraj (@Sooraj93573371) August 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)