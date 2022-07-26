The recreated version of the song “Devadoorthar Paadi” from Nna Thaan Case Kodu is going viral on social media, courtesy Kunchacko Boban. He has showed off his ‘bad dances’ in this iconic track that is from Mammootty’s 1985 film Kathodu Kathoram. Chackochan’s dance moves in a shirt and mundu (lungi), in a messy avatar, has left fans amused. He has clearly set internet on fire with his own style in this track. Kunchacko Boban’s Picture As A Postman Gets Featured In Karnataka State Syllabus’ Textbook.

Kunchacko Boban in Devadoothar Paadi

