After winning over audiences and critics alike with his stellar performance in PonMan, Basil Joseph returns as the lead in the black comedy Maranamass. Directed by Sivaprasad, the film has been generating buzz, particularly for Basil’s striking new look. Now, with the trailer officially out, Maranamass promises to be a wild, madcap comedy featuring a hammer-wielding serial killer—possibly played by Rajesh Madhavan—alongside an eclectic ensemble cast, including Suresh Krishna, Siju Sunny, Puliyanam Poulose, Babu Antony, and Anishma Anilkumar. Maranamass is set to hit theatres during Vishu. ‘Sookshmadarshini’: Basil Joseph Has Finally Solved the ‘Voice Note’ Loophole From His Hit Mystery Thriller With Nazriya Nazim (Watch Video).

Watch Trailer of 'Maranamass'

