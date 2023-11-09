Unni Mukundan’s upcoming film is titled as November 9. The makers have unveiled the first look motion poster of the Malayalam movie and it appears to be a political drama. It glimpses silhouettes of various files, people protesting, noise of police siren in the background and concludes with an outline of India’s map with a baby’s figure on it. The upcoming film is written and directed by Pradeep M Nair. Unni Mukundan Meets PM Narendra Modi in Kochi; Malikappuram Actor Gifts Him a Statue of Lord Krishna and Calls the Meet ‘Best 45 Mins of My Life’ (View Pics).

Watch The Motion Poster Of November 9 Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)