Marking the occasion of Devi Sri Prasad’s birthday, Allu Arjun’ took to Twitter to announce that the first song of their upcoming film, Pushpa, will be out on August 13. The song will release in five languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. Singers like Vishal Dadlani, Benny Dayal, Vijay Prakash, Rahul Nambiar and Shivam have collaborated with team Pusha on the song.

Check Out The Promo Video Below:

Happy birthday my dear friend @ThisIsDSP. Can’t wait for the world to witness the fantastic album you have composed for #Pushpa, and fall in love with you and your music yet again. Keep entertaining us with your magic. pic.twitter.com/Xnd1aML2QC — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 2, 2021

