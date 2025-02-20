Officer on Duty, released in theatres on February 20 and stars Priyamani, Kunchacko Boban, Jagadish in pivotal roles. The film follows a demoted police inspector who delves into a counterfeit jewellery racket, only to find himself ensnared in a perilous web of crime that puts his life in jeopardy. Early audience reviews have been largely positive, with many praising the film for its "engaging" and "gripping" narrative. As per moviegoers, the suspense-filled thriller keeps viewers on the edge of their seats, with strong performances from the cast. Directed by Jithu Asharef, Officer on Duty promises an intriguing cinematic experience. ‘Sabdham’ Trailer: Aadhi Pinisetty Tries To Solve Paranormal Mystery in This Chilling Thriller Co-Starring Lakshmi Menon (Watch Video).

'Best'

Officer on Duty is a gripping Malayalam crime thriller with Kunchacko Boban at his best. A smart mix of action, investigation, and emotion makes this a must-watch. #OfficerOnDuty #MalayalamCinema pic.twitter.com/Se4fbq0taY — Cinesthetic (@Keraliteee) February 20, 2025

'Thriller Keeps The Audience on Edge of Their Seats'

#OfficeronDuty (2025) Jithu Asharef’s Officer on Duty (2025) is an engaging investigative thriller that keeps the audience on the edge of their seats. With a screenplay penned by Shahi Kabir, known for his expertise in crafting gripping police dramas, this film seamlessly blends… pic.twitter.com/aB83JOVWsp — SUDHARSHAN (@Sudhi_Offl) February 20, 2025

'Gripping Crime Thriller'

#OfficerOnDuty ! Mollywood strikes gold again with this very gripping crime thriller that masterfully weaves emotional depth with proper tension building. Easily Chackochan's one of the finest performance, matched by a chilling villainous cast. Another big positive is the… pic.twitter.com/k1OiU1Ucdd — Mollywood BoxOffice (@MollywoodBo1) February 20, 2025

'Engaging Screenplay'

#OfficerOnDuty An investigation thriller with engaging screenplay , Kunchako Boban & Antagonist gang performances were good 👍🏻 Technically well made movie specially sound design & BGM 💥🔥 Hospital and climax fight sequences Sema 🔥 felt writing is bit weak in many places… pic.twitter.com/rKl2Tnc1Nr — SmartBarani (@SmartBarani) February 20, 2025

'Terrific'

#OfficerOnDuty – A Gripping Crime Thriller! KB delivers a TERRIFIC performance, facing off against a chilling villain gang! Jakes Bejoy’s pulsating BGM & Roby Varghese Raj’s stunning DOP elevate the tension. Jithu Asharaf impresses with a superb debut, backed by Shahi Kabir’s… pic.twitter.com/izVsZz2j1z — K A L K I (@iamkalki_13) February 20, 2025

Watch ‘Officer On Duty' Trailer:

