Officer on Duty, released in theatres on February 20 and stars Priyamani, Kunchacko Boban, Jagadish in pivotal roles. The film follows a demoted police inspector who delves into a counterfeit jewellery racket, only to find himself ensnared in a perilous web of crime that puts his life in jeopardy. Early audience reviews have been largely positive, with many praising the film for its "engaging" and "gripping" narrative. As per moviegoers, the suspense-filled thriller keeps viewers on the edge of their seats, with strong performances from the cast. Directed by Jithu Asharef, Officer on Duty promises an intriguing cinematic experience. ‘Sabdham’ Trailer: Aadhi Pinisetty Tries To Solve Paranormal Mystery in This Chilling Thriller Co-Starring Lakshmi Menon (Watch Video).

'Best'

'Thriller Keeps The Audience on Edge of Their Seats'

'Gripping Crime Thriller'

'Engaging Screenplay'

'Terrific'

Watch ‘Officer On Duty' Trailer:

