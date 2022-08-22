On the occasion of Chiranjeevi’s 67th birthday, there are many who have wished him across social media platforms. Malayalam Cinema superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal too have wished Tollywood’s Megastar with heartwarming notes. Check out their posts below: Chiranjeevi Turns 67! Pawan Kalyan Extends Heartfelt Birthday Wishes to His ‘Beloved Brother’.

Mammotty’s Birthday Post For Chiranjeevi

Happy Birthday Dear @KChiruTweets Bhai. Wishing you good health and happiness always 😊 Best wishes for all your personal and professional endeavours. Stay Blessed.#HappyBirthdayChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/XBjcOkh3bH — Mammootty (@mammukka) August 22, 2022

Mohanlal’s Birthday Note For Chiranjeevi

Wishing Chiranjeevi Garu a very Happy Birthday. May you be blessed with good health and happiness always@KChiruTweets pic.twitter.com/nkBs6RT0HM — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) August 22, 2022

