From family, fans and friends, many have extended heartwarming birthday wishes to Megastar Chiranjeevi on social media. Pawan Kalyan too penned a heartfelt note for his ‘beloved brother’ on the occasion of his 67th birthday today. He wrote, “Wishing you Good Health, Success & Glory on this special day.” GodFather Teaser: Bros Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan Are LIT in This Actioner Co-Starring Nayanthara (Watch Video).

Pawan Kalyan’s Birthday Note For Chiranjeevi

My Wholehearted Birthday wishes to my Beloved Brother whom I love ,respect & adore.. @KChiruTweets Wishing you Good Health,Success & Glory on this special day. — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) August 22, 2022

