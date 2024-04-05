Vijay Deverakonda’s family entertainer, Family Star, has finally released in theatres today. This was one of the most anticipated Telugu movies of the year. Just a few hours before the film’s release, the actor shared a post honouring the real ‘Family Star’ of his life, his father, Deverakonda Govardhan Rao. The actor penned a heartfelt note, revealing that he made this film as a tribute to his dad, his ‘Hero’. Take a look at the throwback moments of Vijay with his dad. Family Star: First Reviews of Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur's Film Are Out and They Are Calling It a BLOCKBUSTER!

Vijay Deverakonda Pays Tribute To His ‘Family Star’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)