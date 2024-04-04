Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur's Family Star will be released on April 5. Directed by Parasuram Petla and produced by Raju-Shirish, the film has garnered praise from audiences, with a few families having had the opportunity to watch it before its release date. The initial response suggests it's a Blockbuster. Family Star Trailer: Vijay Deverakonda Portrays an Ideal Man With Fiery Temper, Determined to Safeguard His Loved Ones at Any Cost (Watch Video).

Family Star First Review

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)