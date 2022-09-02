With the auspicious occasion of Onam 2022 approaching, South film directors are making sure to treat fans with content worth a watch. Talking specifically about Malayalam films, this year, we have Basil Joseph's Palthu Janwar, then Biju Menon's Oru Thekkan Thallu Case and last but not the least Pathonpatham Noottandu. Check out the film's release dates below. Onam 2022 Start Date & End Date: Know Thiruvonam Date, Significance of Onam Sadhya, Pookalam Designs and More To Celebrate Malayali Harvest Festival.

Onam 2022 Malayalam Releases:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)