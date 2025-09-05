Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm greetings to the nation on the twin occasions of Onam and Milad-un-Nabi (Eid-e-Milad) on September 5, 2025. In a post on X, the Prime Minister hailed Onam as a festival that reflects Kerala’s timeless heritage and rich traditions, symbolising unity, hope, cultural pride, and harmony with nature. He wished that the harvest festival bring joy, good health, and prosperity to all. Modi also conveyed his wishes on Milad-un-Nabi, marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. Extending his message of peace and compassion, he said, “Best wishes on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. May this sacred day bring with it peace and well-being in our society. May the values of compassion, service and justice always guide us.” His greetings highlighted the spirit of cultural and religious harmony across India. Milad-un-Nabi 2025 Greetings and Mawlid Mubarak Images: Celebrate Eid-e-Milad With Messages, Wishes and HD Wallpapers To Honour Prophet Muhammad’s Birth Anniversary.

PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings on Onam

Wishing everyone a very happy Onam! May this beautiful festival bring renewed joy, good health and abundant prosperity to all. Onam reflects the timeless heritage and rich traditions of Kerala. This festival is a symbol of unity, hope and cultural pride. May this occasion… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2025

Eid Milad Un Nabi Greetings by PM Narendra Modi

Best wishes on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. May this sacred day bring with it peace and well-being in our society. May the values of compassion, service and justice always guide us. Eid Mubarak! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2025

