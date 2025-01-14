Pongal is an auspicious harvest festival. Pongal 2025 is being celebrated from January 13 to 16. Food forms a major part of the celebrations. A sadhya is a traditional feast, usually eaten in Kerala and some parts of Tamil Nadu. Various vegetarian dishes are served on banana leaf. A typical Sadhya feast could include up to 64 dishes. It is enjoyed during special and festive occasions like Pongal and Onam. For Pongal, Chef Ranveer Brar creates a smaller version of the Sadhya. He prepares dishes like the thoran, a vegetable dish with a touch of coconut oil. He then cooks pineapple pachadi, a type of raita; adai pradhaman, a sweet dish made using coconut, jaggery, and cardamom. Apart from these dishes, he also whips up sambar, rasam, and avial, a delightful medley of vegetables. The recipes are filling, true soul food, and complete the festive celebrations on a grand scale. For the complete Sadhya recipe, watch the full Raja Rasoi Aur Andaaz Anokha video below. Happy Mattu Pongal 2025 Greetings and HD Images for Free Download Online: Celebrate the Third Day of Pongal Festival With Wishes, Messages and Wallpapers.

Watch ‘Raja Rasoi Aur Andaaz Anokha’ Sadhya Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)