One Cut Two Cut is the upcoming Kannada movie starring Danish Sait as Gopi, an art and crafts teacher. The makers have dropped the upcoming film’s teaser and he is seen in a totally different avatar and its intriguing. The teaser also gives a glimpse where the school has been taken hostage and Gopi is at a task. The film is all set to be premiered on Amazon Prime Video on February 3.

Watch The Teaser Of One Cut Two Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)