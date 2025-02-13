The Sakal Sanman Awards 2025 took place on Wednesday (February 12) in Mumbai. Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Tamannaah Bhatia were honoured at the prestigious award gala that recognised and felicitated talents across various fields. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star won the Actor of the Year, while Tamannaah Bhatia won everyone's hearts with the song "Aaj Ki Raat" in Stree 2 won the Entertainer of the Year honour. While receiving their awards, both the actors left everyone surprised with their impressive Marathi at the star-studded night. Watch the videos below. Kartik Aaryan and ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Winner Karan Veer Mehra Engage in Chit-Chat Sesh on Red Carpet of Iconic Gold Awards, Video Goes Viral – WATCH.

Tamannaah Bhatia Wins Entertainer of the Year at Sakal Sanman Awards 2025

Kartik Aaryan Wins Actor of the Year at Sakal Sanman Awards 2025

