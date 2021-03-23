Tamil actor of Kaadhal Fame Pallu Babu in a shocking turn of events, was found dead inside an auto in Chennai on Tuesday (March 23). As per reports, it is said that Babu was suffering from poverty due to the COVID-19 lockdown and was roaming on the roads of Chennai.

Check Out the Report Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)