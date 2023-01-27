Super Hit OTT chat show Unstoppable with NBK season 2 will have none other than Telugu superstar and Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan. Nandamuri Balakrishna and Pawan Kalyan's interaction and audience going beserk for the two superstars is evident in the promo. Interestingly, the makers have split the episode into 2 parts. The first episode will premier on February 3rd and the 2nd episode will be the last of Unstoppable2 Season. NBK108: Nandamuri Balakrishna and Honey Rose Team Up Once Again After Veera Simha Reddy.

Pawan Kalyan's Unstoppable With NBK 2 Promo

