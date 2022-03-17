The much-awaited song, “Payani”, conceptualised and directed by Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth has finally been released today. The track, sung by Anirudh Ravichander, has been released by Aishwaryaa's father, superstar Rajinikanth. He mentioned in his post, “Happy to release #Payani , music single directed by my daughter Aishwarya , who is back to direction after a long gap of 9 years.”

Watch The Video Of The Song Payani Below:

Happy to release #Payani , music single directed by my daughter Aishwarya , who is back to direction after a long gap of 9 years. I Wish you the very best always @ash_r_dhanush .. god bless .. love you .. https://t.co/x7jUP4upId — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) March 17, 2022

