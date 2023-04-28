After a blockbuster part one, Mani Ratnam is back with Ponniyin Selvan 2. The ensemble cast of PS2 includes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan and Jayam Ravi as the leads whereas Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu and Aishwarya Lekshmi play supporting roles. The plot of the flick revolves around how Arulmozhi Varman continues on his journey to become Rajaraja I, the greatest ruler of the historic Chola empire of South India. The film has high-expectations from it, so is it worth the watch? Check out the PS2 review roundup below to know of it's yay or nay. Ponniyin Selvan 2 Movie Review: Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha and Karthi Gallop to the Rescue of Mani Ratnam’s Over-Stuffed Period Drama (LatestLY Exclusive).

TOI: "Up until the intermission, the film continues with the brisk narration that we got in the second half of the first film, proceeding more like a swashbuckler. We witness the daring attempts to murder Arulmozhi, who is recovering from an illness at a monastery, and Vandhiyathevan's (Karthi) efforts to foil them."

News18: "What remains seamlessly between Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2 is the performances and the magnanimous cinematography. Aishwarya reminds us that she flourishes as an actress under the guidance of Ratnam. She conveys her inner turmoil, her heartbreak, and her wounds so effortlessly. You could tell that the camera surrendered to her." Ponniyin Selvan 1 Movie Review: Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Empower Mani Ratnam's Most Ambitiously Crafted Yet Long-Winding Magnum Opus (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch Ponniyin Selvan 2 Trailer:

HT: " In PS 2, it’s Aishwarya Rai as Nandini and Vikram as Aditya Karikalan who really shine in parts they play so convincingly. Given this is Aishwarya Rai’s big comeback to Tamil cinema after many years, she’s unbelievably good and delivers what’s unarguably a career-best performance."

India Today: "Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2 is immersive and visually stunning. Aided by brilliant performances and sharp dialogues, this is indeed a solid sequel. And for those who haven’t read the book, the film still offers a great experience."

