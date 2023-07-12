Prabhas, the charismatic superstar, has set the internet ablaze with an unseen still from his film Radhe Shyam. Fans are ecstatic and going gaga over the Salaar star's dashing looks in the picture. Prabhas is seen striking a pose with confidence, donning a brown jacket and trousers, adding a touch of suave to his character. On the work front, Prabhas is gearing up for Salaar, where he will share the screen with talented actors Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, under the direction of the acclaimed filmmaker Prashanth Neel. Anticipation is soaring as fans anticipate another blockbuster from Prabhas. Salaar: Makers Share a Glimpse From the Sets of Prabhas’s Film (View Pic).