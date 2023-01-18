Sharing the good news with Prabhas fans, the makers of Salaar have indicated that shooting is on at a brisk pace. Salaar is among the year's most anticipated films and it is coming from Hombale Films, makers of the KGF franchise and Kantara, who have reportedly mounted it with an impressive Rs 400-crore budget. Scream VI: Hayden Panettiere Returns As Kirby Reed In Slasher Film Sequel; Check Out Her First Look (View Pic).

It is also being billed as Prabhas's big return replicating the success he savoured with the Baahubali franchise. He is collaborating with KGF director Prasanth Neel, which is why expectations are very high. Salaar: Prabhas Hints That His Film with KGF Director Prashanth Neel Is Going to Be a Two-Part Action Movie.

A Snap From the Night Shoot Of Salaar:

Taking to social media, the makers shared a picture of what looks like a night shoot. In the caption, they write: Shoot in progress. Salaar will be released on September 28 this year.

