Prabhas’ first look from Nag Ashwin’s film Project K has been unveiled and he gives major superhero vibes. The Rebel Star looks intense and fierce in this newly released poster. From his getup in superhero costume to his tresses to rough beard, Prabhas’ look is sure to leave you impressed. The makers have shared the poster captioning it as, “The Hero rises. From now, the Game changes.” Project K: Deepika Padukone Has a Stern Look on Her Face in This First Look Poster for Nag Ashwin’s Directorial (View Pic).

Prabhas’ First Look From Project K

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)