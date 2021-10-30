Shankar Shanmugham, popularly known to helm films such as Indian, Jeans, Enthiran, 2.0, among others, has paid tribute to the ‘Humble Powerstar Of Karnataka’. The filmmaker has posted a tweet remembering Puneeth Rajkumar, who passed away on Friday (October 29) due to heart attack. In his post he mentioned, ‘We’ve lost yet another gem. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and countless fans.’ It was in June 2020 when Kannada superstar Chiranjeevi Sarja, 35, died due to cardiac arrest. Even his sudden demise had left everyone shocked.

Shankar Shanmugham On Puneeth Rajkumar’s Demise

The passing of the Humble Powerstar of Karnataka #PuneethRajkumar comes as a huge shock and heartbreak to us all. We’ve lost yet another gem. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and countless fans. — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) October 30, 2021

