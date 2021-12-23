Allu Arjun’s recently released film Pushpa: The Rise is seeing some fabulous figures at the box office, especially the Hindi version. The film has continued to show a strong run even on weekdays. On Wednesday the film collected Rs 3.36 crore and the total collection of Pushpa (Hindi) now stands at Rs 23.23 crore. The highest was collected on day three of its release with Rs 5.54 crore.

Pushpa (Hindi) Box Office Update

#Pushpa #PushpaHindi NOTE… ⭐️ Few single screens yet to report. ⭐️ Total DOES NOT INCLUDE #Telugu version being screened in #NorthIndia circuits. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 23, 2021

