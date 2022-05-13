Mammootty and Parvathy Thirovothu's psychological drama, Puzhu, made its direct OTT release on SonyLIV. While the movie is getting good appreciation, some Malayali viewers are annoyed that the movie title's Hindi translation makes it sound like 'Pulu'. 'Zha' sound in Puzhu is difficult to pronounce for speakers not native to Kerala and Tamil Nadu, and has no correct replacement in Devanagari. Interestingly, while Puzhu means 'worm', 'Pulu' in Malayalam means exaggeration or fib. Puzhu Movie Review: Mammootty’s Fantabulous Negative Performance Anchors This Slow-Paced Psychological Drama.

This is why you cannot impose #Hindi as National language. 'Puzhu became Pulu'. The consonant ZHA (ഴ as in Malayalam & ழ as in Tamil) is something unique to Malayalam & Tamil as such and its pronounction is bit harder due to the peculilar way to roll the tongue. Example: Mazha. pic.twitter.com/xpa3mXyi5D — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) May 13, 2022

Such farce...

Dear @amazonIN, it's PUZHU (പുഴു), not PULU (പുളു) - get someone who knows Malayalam, to write it in Hindi for viewers from the north. PULU in Malayalam means what Kindians claim - Kindi is the National language - absolute farce.#StopHindilmposition — Red Indian (@roteIndischer) May 13, 2022

When you don't have any alphabet, make your own!

This is the reason why languages are so distinct. There is no alphabet in Hindi to write Puzhu and instead it relies on Pulu. pic.twitter.com/0XKQuPHZNn — Binu Alex (@badjourno) May 13, 2022

Weirder things have happened...

Loved This Minnaram Reference...

Hehe so പുഴു (Puzhu) is Pulu in Hindi. Imagine us doing a movie titled മഴ (Mazha), and the Hindi belt is like "മല മല, സിനിമേടെ പേര് മല" 😂 #Puzhu #പുഴു pic.twitter.com/2ybgpN92Av — rockybhai.nft 🔨 (@port_ia) May 13, 2022

