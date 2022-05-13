Mammootty and Parvathy Thirovothu's psychological drama, Puzhu, made its direct OTT release on SonyLIV. While the movie is getting good appreciation, some Malayali viewers are annoyed that the movie title's Hindi translation makes it sound like 'Pulu'. 'Zha' sound in Puzhu is difficult to pronounce for speakers not native to Kerala and Tamil Nadu, and has no correct replacement in Devanagari.  Interestingly, while Puzhu means 'worm', 'Pulu' in Malayalam means exaggeration or fib. Puzhu Movie Review: Mammootty’s Fantabulous Negative Performance Anchors This Slow-Paced Psychological Drama.

Such farce...

When you don't have any alphabet, make your own!

Weirder things have happened...

Loved This Minnaram Reference...

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)