Suriya dropped the official trailer of Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum today. Helmed by Arisil Moorthy, this powerful social drama is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 24. The film stars Ramya Pandian, Vani Bhojan, Mithun Manickam and Vadivel Murugan in major roles. The film's trailer gives a glimpse of Kunnimuthu and Veerayi’s life in the village after losing their bulls and how Media helps them by educating them as the fourth pillar of democracy helps them to know their rights.

Check Out Suriya's Tweet Below:

Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum Trailer

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)