The makers of Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde dropped a new song promo from the film today (February 25). Titled "Ee Raathale", the glimpse of the melody sees the duo's cute romance. The soothing track is sung by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Harini Ivaturi. The full song will be out on February 25. Radhe Shyam Song Nagumomu Thaarale: Prabhas-Pooja Hegde’s Romantic Track Is Magical Enough To Be Heard On Loop (Watch Lyrical Video).

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)