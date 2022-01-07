Sid Sriram has crooned some hit romantic numbers in the past and the latest one from Radhe Shyam is sure to win your hearts. “Nagumomu Thaarale” is a romantic track picturised on the film’s lead pair, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. The song composed by Justin Prabhakaran is magical and you’d want to listen to it on loop. Krishna Kanth has penned the lyrics of this beautiful number.

Watch Lyrical Video Of Nagumomu Thaarale Below:

