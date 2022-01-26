Amid rumours of Rumour on Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam releasing on OTT platform, film's director Radha Krishna Kumar has confirmed the movie's theatrical release. The filmmaker took the moment of Republic Day to announce the news.

Radhe Shyam Confirmed For Theatrical Release!

Wishing the greatest nation in love and culture a Happiest Republic Day 🤗🤗#radheshyam in theatres soon. — Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) January 26, 2022

Release Date to be Announced Soon

As soon as the covid situations and restrictions come down the production house will announce the date. — Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) January 26, 2022

