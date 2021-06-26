Ram Charan undeniably enjoys a massive fan following across the globe. Now, a few pictures of the RRR star and his ardent fans have gone viral which sees the actor hugging his fans. Reason: these fans walked nearly 231 km for four days just to meet the actor. Sandhya Jayraj, Ravi, and Veeresh traveled from Jogulamba Gadwal in Telangana to Ram Charan’s residence in Hyderabad. Crazy!

Check Out The Pics:

Mega power star @alwaysramcharan met his ardent fans Sandhya Jayraj, Ravi & Veeresh who walked all the way from Jogulamba Gadwal to Hyd, nearly 231 kms for 4 days, to meet their beloved star. He welcomed them with a warm hug & had an elaborate conversation with them. pic.twitter.com/MCPfdHoy0V — 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐧𝐮 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐣 𝐏𝐮𝐭𝐭𝐚 (@thisisputta) June 25, 2021

