Finally the first look poster of Nivin Pauly's film Ramachandra Bose And Co unveiled. The film is an upcoming comedy heist film of Haneef Adeni, starring Nivin Pauly. In the poster, Nivin is seen donning a stylish black jacket and shades with other characters standing near a jeep on the other side of a fence. Nivin shared the poster and captioned it as, Oru 𝒄̶𝒉̶𝒆̶𝒓̶𝒊̶𝒚̶𝒂̶ 𝒗𝒆𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒚𝒂 heist! Oru 𝒗̶𝒆̶𝒍̶𝒍̶𝒊̶𝒚̶𝒂̶ 𝒄𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒚𝒂 gang! Unlocking the world of laughs and thrills." It is for the second time, Nivin is joining hands with the director after Mikhael. NP42 Is Ramachandra Bose And Co: Nivin Pauly and Haneef Adeni's Film Set To Release On Onam.

Check Out The Poster Here:

