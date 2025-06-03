Benz is the next film in director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Lokesh Cinematic Universe (unless the director surprises fans by incorporating his upcoming Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie into the LCU). Notably, it is also the first film in the franchise not directed by Kanagaraj - instead, Bakkiyaraj Kannan (Remo, Sulthan) will helm the project. Raghava Lawrence stars as the lead in this violent action thriller, and it appears he has found his rival in Malayalam star Nivin Pauly, it seems. A newly released poster teasing Pauly’s back profile has been unveiled, with the full reveal set for June 7. Though the poster keeps his identity hidden, the Instagram caption drops a major hint - ‘You are ‘N’ot Ready for this!’ ‘Benz’: ‘Aasa Kooda’ Singer Sai Abhyankkar To Debut As Composer in Bakkiyaraj Kannan and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s LCU Film – Watch Announcement Video.

Nivin Pauly in 'Benz'?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Route (@therouteofficial)

