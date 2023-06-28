Rashmika Mandanna, the talented actress known for her love for desserts, recently gave fans a glimpse into her sweet indulgences through a captivating Instagram post. Sharing a picture of herself with a delectable dessert, Rashmika expressed her unconventional approach to cheat days. In her caption, she humorously revealed that she always orders desserts before her main meal, which some of her friends find strange. Curious to know if others share this habit, she engaged with her followers, asking if anyone else follows this dessert-first tradition. The post instantly sparked a lively discussion among her fans, with many confessing to having the same delightful quirk. Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna Begins Shoot for Highly Anticipated Sequel, Offers Sneak Peek From Sets (See Pic).

Check Out The Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)