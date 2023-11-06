A recent viral video has taken the internet by storm, featuring what appeared to be actor Rashmika Mandanna entering an elevator. However, upon closer examination, it turns out to be a deepfake (a digitally manipulated video). The video is so convincing that it has garnered millions of views, with over 2.4 million views on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). Now, Rashmika has finally issued a statement, expressing her genuine hurt and raising concerns about these AI-generated videos and images. She thanks her family and friends for their support. The Animal actor has also revealed that she faced a similar situation during her school and college years. The video was also shared by actor Amitabh Bachchan, who tweeted, stating that deepfakes are a 'strong case for legal action.' Deepfake Video of Zara Patel as Rashmika Mandanna Draws Government's Attention; IT Minister Rajiv Chandrashekhar Says 'Deep Fakes Need To Be Dealt With by Platforms'

What are AI Deepfake Videos?

Deepfake is a form of synthetic media in which a person in an existing image or video is replaced with the likeness of someone else using AI. While the practice of creating fake content is not new, deepfakes utilize advanced techniques from machine learning and artificial intelligence to manipulate or generate visual and audio content with a significant potential to deceive. The latest victim of deepfake technology is actor Rashmika Mandanna

Check Rashmika Madanna's IG Status:

Rashmika Mandanna's Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Check Rashmika Madanna's Post On X:

I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused.… — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) November 6, 2023

Check Out The Fake Video Of Rashmika Madanna:

🚨 There is an urgent need for a legal and regulatory framework to deal with deepfake in India. You might have seen this viral video of actress Rashmika Mandanna on Instagram. But wait, this is a deepfake video of Zara Patel. This thread contains the actual video. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/SidP1Xa4sT — Abhishek (@AbhishekSay) November 5, 2023

