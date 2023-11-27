During a promotional event of Animal, Rashmika Mandanna opened up about her recent deepfake controversy. When she was quizzed about the viral incident and Amitabh Bachchan’s support, the actress replied that 'it's scary'. "Deepfakes have been around for a while and we’ve normalised them, but it isn’t okay," she added during the event in Hyderabad. Further, she also urged every women out there to speak up against something, if it's affecting you. After Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt Becomes Victim of Deepfake Scandal in Disturbing Viral Video.

Rashmika Mandanna on Deepfake Controversy:

