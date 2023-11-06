Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology in India, has recently criticised social media platforms for their inability to handle content containing deep fakes and misinformation. He has emphasised the importance of internet-based platforms adhering to the IT rules notified in April 2023. He reminded platforms that deep fakes are the latest and even more dangerous and damaging form of misinformation and must be dealt with by platforms. He also instructed platforms to “ensure no misinformation is posted by any user” and “ensure that when reported by any user or govt, misinformation is removed in 36 hrs.” This comes after a deep fake video featuring actress Rashmika Mandanna went viral. In this video, the actress’s face was superimposed onto that of Zara Patel, a woman of British-Indian origin with a big following on Instagram. Amitabh Bachchan Reacts to Deepfake Video of Zara Patel as Rashmika Mandanna, Calls It a 'Strong Case of Legal Information'.

Rajiv Chandrashekhar Says 'Deep Fakes Need To Be Dealt With by Platforms'

PM @narendramodi ji's Govt is committed to ensuring Safety and Trust of all DigitalNagriks using Internet Under the IT rules notified in April, 2023 - it is a legal obligation for platforms to ➡️ensure no misinformation is posted by any user AND ➡️ensure that when reported by… https://t.co/IlLlKEOjtd — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) November 6, 2023

