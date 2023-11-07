Mrunal Thakur took to social media and applauded Rashmika Mandanna's stand against a viral deepfake video of her. The morphed clip, which went viral was originally of Zara Patel. However, Mandanna was quick to call out the video as fake and threatened legal action against those responsible. Mrunal took to Instagram account to praise Rashmika for her courage and strength and wrote, "shame on people who resort to such things, it shows that there's no conscience left at all in such people." Rashmika Mandanna Issues Statement After Her AI Deepfake Video Goes Viral; ‘Animal’ Actor Calls It 'Identity Theft' and Says She Felt 'Hurt’ and 'Scared'.

Mrunal Thakur Lauds Rashmika Mandanna:

Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Here's the Viral Deepfake Video:

yes this is a strong case for legal https://t.co/wHJl7PSYPN — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)