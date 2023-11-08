The Telugu Film Journalist Association has expressed its strong support for actress Rashmika Mandanna amidst a deepfake video controversy, where her face was manipulated to defame her. The original video actually features a British-Indian woman named Zara Patel. In response to this misleading video, the association, led by President Lakshmi Narayana and General Secretary Y.J. Rambabu, has taken action by filing a complaint with Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar. Their urgent plea is for a thorough investigation and action against those responsible for creating and disseminating this false video. Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake Video: Zara Patel Claims 'No Involvement' in Morphed Clip That Used Her Body, Says She Worries About 'Future of Women and Girls' - See Statement.

View Rashmika Deepfake Video Update:

Telugu Film Journalist Association supports actress #RashmikaMandanna. @FilmJournalists President Lakshmi Narayana, General Secretary @yjrambabu Complained to Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar about the fake video. @TelanganaDGP pic.twitter.com/92Xx6SpIny — 𝐕𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐢𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐤𝐚𝐫 (@UrsVamsiShekar) November 8, 2023

