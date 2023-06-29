The highly-anticipated action-packed entertainer, RDX, starring Shane Nigam, Antony Varghese, and Neeraj Madhav in the lead roles, has unveiled its first teaser. Written and directed by debutant Nahas Hidhayath, the film promises a thrilling experience from the very beginning. The teaser showcases intense action sequences, suggesting that the characters communicate more through their fists than their words. Set in Kochi during a carnival, the city witnesses an unprecedented fight that captures everyone's attention. Shane, Antony, and Neeraj, portraying the characters of Robert, Dony, and Xavier, respectively, unleash chaos and display their prowess. RDX is produced by the creators of Minnal Murali and Bangalore Days. The movie is all set to hit theatres on the festival on Onam this year. RDX First Look Out! Shane Nigam, Neeraj Madhav, Antony Varghese's Film's Teaser to Release on Bakrid 2023 (View Pic).

Check Out The Teaser Here:

