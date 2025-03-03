Producer Shareef Muhammed had earlier shared a mysterious poster featuring the silhouette of a man holding a weapon, teasing his ‘Production No. 2’ under debutant director Paul George. Fans speculated that the actor in the poster was Antony Varghese, popularly known as Pepe. Now, it’s official—the makers have announced the film’s title, Kattalan, with Pepe in the lead. The newly unveiled poster offers a glimpse of his character, showing him standing in a dense jungle, holding an axe while gazing at a bonfire with his back to the camera. Produced under the banner of Cubes Entertainments, the release date for this action thriller is yet to be announced. The makers have shared the poster of on Kattalan Instagram, and the caption reads, “In the darkness of the wild, only the ruthless survive!” ‘Pepe Padam’: ‘Marco’ Producer Shareef Muhammed Announces New Film With Debutant Director Paul George; Netizens Speculate Actor Antony Varghese’s Casting.

Pepe in ‘Kattalan’

