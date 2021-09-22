Makers of Sai Tej, Aishwarya Rajesh, Ramya Krishnan starrerRepublic has dropped its official trailer it revolves around state-sponsored riots for political mileage. Sai Tej is seen playing district collector who goes against a dictating badass political played by Ramya Krishnan. Helmed by Devakatta, the film is backed by J Bhagavan and J Pulla Rao under the JB Entertainments banner. It also features Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu among others. Republic is slated to hit theatres on October 1.

Watch Republic Trailer Below:

