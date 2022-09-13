Krishnam Raju, who was popularly known as Rebel Star, breathed his last on September 11. Aged 83, the veteran Tollywood actor was Prabhas’ uncle. There are several who have paid homage to the late star. Chiranjeevi too paid tribute to Krishnam Raju on the sets of his upcoming film that is tentatively titled as Mega 154. Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR and More Pay Their Respects at Krishnam Raju’s Funeral and Comfort Prabhas (View Pics and Videos).

Chiranjeevi Pays Tribute To Krishnam Raju

Paying tributes to #RebelStar Sri.Krishnam Raju garu along with Team #Mega154 May his soul rest in peace! pic.twitter.com/qv2rZ26ny3 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 12, 2022

