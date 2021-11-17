In a shocking turn of events, Tamil cinema's actor-director, RNR Manohar is no more. Reportedly, he passed away due to ill health today (November 17) and was admitted to a hospital in Chennai. He was popularly known for directing Maasilamani which starred Nakul and Sunainaa. That's not it, as he also was part of many notable movies like Miruthan, Yennai Arindhaal, Teddy among many. May his soul RIP.

RIP RNR Manohar:

